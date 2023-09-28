Pistachio Production Poised for Significant Gains in Coming Years

Pistachio production is expected to experience significant growth over the next 10 years, according to a recent report commissioned by American Pistachio Growers (APG). Acreage in California is projected to reach more than 811,000 acres in 2031. At the same time, production is also forecasted to reach 2.08 billion pounds. The report, conducted by Dennis H. Tootelian of the Tootelian Company of Sacramento, projects annual pistachio production from now through 2031.

As the 2023 crop is being harvested in California, Tootelian’s projections estimate 1.36 billion pounds from 453,750 bearing acres. Looking ahead, the report anticipates significant growth in the industry. New plantings are expected to increase by approximately 28,489 acres per year from 2023 to 2031. As new orchards mature, the number of bearing acres is forecasted to rise at a rate of 5.1 percent annually. Adding to that, production per acre is also expected to increase to more than 3,100 pounds per acre in 2031.

According to the report, pistachio acreage is nearly five times what it was 20 years ago. Bearing acreage has also more than doubled over the last 10 years. APG President Richard Matoian said that the figures mean industry members will need to be prepared for the future. It took more than 30 years to reach the one-billion-pound mark, while it is expected to take less than a decade to double that.

“It was time for our industry to update industry crop projections as we chart the course for the future,” Matoian said in a press release. “This information is very helpful to anticipate the expected crop production in a given year and to implement effective plans to market each year’s harvest. Backed by the support of our industry, APG is uniquely positioned in the domestic and international markets to help sustain the economic viability of U.S. growers.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West