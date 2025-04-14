Pistachio Processors are Nearly Sold Out

Pistachios

Pistachio processors are nearly 90% sold out, with remaining supplies expected to be sold for Asian festivals as the harvest begins in summer. Jim Zion of Meridian Growers noted strong demand for U.S. pistachios, driven by the American Pistachio Association‘s health promotion efforts. However, Zion warned growers to be cautious about tariffs and potential trade wars, as the Trump administration has imposed broad tariffs on international imports. Most US pistachios are grown in California, particularly in the southern San Joaquin Valley.

