Pierce’s Disease Program Extended to 2031

California Wine Growers Back Program to Combat Vineyard Threats

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has reauthorized the Pierce’s Disease Control Program, a vital effort aimed at protecting the state’s wine grape industry. This extension follows a successful grower referendum in which 76.56% of wine grape producers voted in favor of continuing the program, highlighting strong industry support.

Funded by a grower-paid assessment, the program directly benefits those most at risk—California’s wine grape growers. The funding supports vital research, rapid-response actions, and ongoing measures to prevent and control Pierce’s Disease, a bacterial infection primarily spread by the glassy-winged sharpshooter, a destructive, invasive pest.

The program is now reauthorized through March 1, 2031, ensuring sustained protection and investment in long-term solutions. Notably, the program has evolved beyond Pierce’s Disease alone; it now addresses a broader spectrum of pests and diseases threatening vineyards across the state. This expansion reflects the adaptive and forward-thinking approach of both the CDFA and participating growers.

Held every five years, the referendum acts as a performance review of the program’s effectiveness and value to growers. The overwhelming approval rate in the most recent vote demonstrates a unified commitment to maintaining sustainable vineyard practices and economic stability within the wine grape sector.

California’s wine industry is not only a cornerstone of the state’s agricultural economy, but also a globally recognized cultural asset. Programs like the Pierce’s Disease Control Program are essential to preserving that reputation. Continued investment and coordinated action ensure that California’s vineyards remain productive and resilient amid biological challenges.