Picking the Perfect Poinsettia that will Last Through the Holiday Season

There are a wide variety of poinsettias out there, with the colors of shapes of the leaves, and the fullness of the plants. But getting them to last until Christmas and beyond takes a little work.

Many plant buyers confuse the bracts for the poinsettia flower. You should check the center of the flower and look for the yellow color. The yellow indicates that the flower is nice and fresh—a good way to make sure it’ll be healthy and last much longer. The flower center shouldn’t be fully open either.

Be sure leaves are plentiful and aren’t showing any signs of stress. Check the number of flower stems. You want as many stems as possible. This way, you’ll get a nice, full poinsettia.

Check for powdery mildew, especially for those plants that are wrapped in foil.

Make sure to check the plant so that it hasn’t been overwatered, or underwatered.

It’s best to purchase from a reliable, local source. That way you know your plant hasn’t been trucked across the country. When they’re in one location, it helps them stay fresh and well taken care of.

