Tips on How You Can Pick the Perfect Christmas Tree

Fresh cut trees are by far the most popular because of tradition and fragrance. In addition to the lovely fragrance of a cut tree, buying a fresh Christmas tree is a great way to support Christmas tree farmers.

Each region of the country has its own unique species selection for fresh cut Christmas trees. Look for differences in branching pattern (layered, random, dense, sparse, etc), needle length, scent, color and shape. Freshness in a cut tree is extremely important. A recently cut, well-hydrated tree should lose few, if any needles. A very densely branched, full tree is great for lights and small ornaments. Also, it may hide the trunk and will definitely not allow a view through to the other side. An open branch pattern allows for larger ornaments and also may give a more natural or “wild” look.

Anything that is (or was) alive will have blemishes, you will just want take a good survey of your tree to make sure there are no major defects. And, once at home keep your stand or water basin full of water so your tree stays fresher longer.

