If you want to try an iconic houseplant that is hard to kill, Philodendrons are perfect for the houseplant growing beginner! Philodendrons, otherwise known as sweetheart plants and heart-leaf, grow naturally in tropical rainforest environments. They suit most home environments and grow well with little attention. In USDA Growing Zones 9-11, you can also grow them outdoors.

There are around 489 varieties, and two growth habits: climbing and vining or upright. The best temperature for growing philodendrons is above 55ºF. Anything below this and the plant will suffer.

Use good quality potting soil that will hold moisture while draining away excess water. The pot should have good drainage. You can prune your philodendron anytime. Whether you have your plant in a hanging basket, on a table, or trailing down a bookshelf, a quick prune now and then is good for it.

Like many indoor plants, philodendron may be toxic to animals. Make sure your trailing plants don’t hang where a playful animal will think it is a toy to be played with.

Philodendron: Planting and Caring for this Iconic Houseplant