Recent interactions with other countries stress the need for the U.S. to move into phase two of their China trade deal. China was one of 15 countries that signed a trade pact in November called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, also known as RCEP. The U.S. has been busy over the last few months with the Covid-19 pandemic and a heated election, and that has some leaders worried about China’s recent trade maneuvering.

Western Growers President Dave Puglia serves on the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee that deals with trade matters. Puglia said we should always be somewhat worried about our relationship with China and the inability to move into phase two of the current deal with the nation is concerning.

Phase Two China Trade Deal Needs to Happen

