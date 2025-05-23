(CDFA/SACRAMENTO, May 20, 2025) — The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has awarded a total of $485,174 in funding from the Pet Lover’s Spay and Neuter Grant Program to 10 projects dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation and improving animal welfare.

Pet Lover’s Spay and Neuter Grant Program-Receives Funding from CDFA

The funding will support critical spay/neuter efforts across California to promote humane and sustainable solutions to pet overpopulation while supporting underserved communities.

Among the grant recipients are the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Monterey County and FixNation of Los Angeles County, which will both be offering free spay and neuter services to help reduce local feral cat populations. Another recipient is the Humboldt Spay/Neuter Network, which will provide affordable spay and neuter services to over 1,700 pets in underserved rural areas in Northern California.

The full list of awards and project abstracts are available online.

The Pet Lover’s Spay and Neuter Grant Program is funded by 1) the Pet Lover’s License Plate Program, which generates proceeds through specialized license plate sales from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV); and 2) the Prevention of Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund, supported by voluntary contributions provided by California individuals on their annual tax returns. Both these programs help fund spay and neuter services, feral cat management, and efforts to reduce pet overpopulation.

You can help support the Pet Lover’s Spay and Neuter Grant Program by:

Purchasing a Pet Lover’s special interest license plate at your local DMV office or online

Designating a contribution to the Prevention of Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund on your California income tax filing, using Code 431. For further information on how to contribute, please visit the California Franchise Tax Board.

For program updates and additional information, you can visit online at: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/SpayNeuter/