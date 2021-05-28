Pesticide Events to Keep an Eye Out For

There are pesticide related events the public should keep in mind. The first is a public conference on June 28 and 29 held by California Department of Food and Agriculture for the Office of Pesticide Consultation and Analysis. OPCA is a program under CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation. In a news release, CDFA Secretary Karen Ross stated, “We’re offering this conference to give the public and stakeholders an opportunity to see and appreciate the good work we do in the OPCA and how this work helps our growers and our state achieve environmental stewardship and agricultural sustainability goals.” Conference details can be found at cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/opca/conference.html

Growers should also be remain vigilant for people trespassing on to Central Valley farms during or immediately after pesticide applications. Western Agricultural Processors Association was made aware of participants of a study conducted by the Central California Environmental Justice Network who are “being paid to carry backpacks with air monitoring equipment” from May through August.

California Department of Pesticide Regulation regularly conducts community air monitoring and reviews data with members of the Pesticide Registration and Evaluation Committee. Those members serve as technical and scientific advisors to the project. Central California Environmental Justice Network is not apart of the committee. WAPA is suggesting growers contact their local sheriffs authority and or their county agriculture commissioner’s office if they see any suspicious activity on their property.

