Pest Prevention Projects and PPA 7721

Projects to prevent plant pests. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Over 370 projects across U.S states and territories are funded as part of a USDA program focused on plant pest and disease defense. Samantha Simon of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service tells us about the USDA program designed to support state efforts.

“It grants USDA the authority to provide funding to strengthen our nation’s infrastructure for pest surveillance, detection, identification, and threat mitigation. It also safeguards the nursery production system and responds to plant pest emergencies,” she said. “The Act actually was established through the 2008 Farm Bill that established the Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program and the National Clean Plant Network Funding Program. And so, those two programs together we just call Plant Protection Act Section 7721 or PPA 7721 for short.”

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.