Pest Pressure Builds Across California Specialty Crops – Part 2

Here is part 2 on key pests across multiple specialty crops in California. Todd Burkdoll, Field Market Development Manager with Valent U.S.A., says success this season will come down to scouting, timing, and using integrated pest management tools effectively.

Citrus Pest Pressure

Citrus growers should watch for cutworms, katydids, spider mites, and mealybugs. Katydids can cause cosmetic fruit damage, while mealybugs and ants can quickly create honeydew issues. Burkdoll noted that combining tools and targeting multiple pests in a single application can improve efficiency.

Almond and Pistachio Considerations

In almonds, Alternaria and navel orangeworm remain key threats following warm, wet conditions. Highly rated fungicide applications from Quash® will help manage Alternaria, and addingDiPel® DF Biological Insecticide to spray programs can help manage navel orangeworm pressure without disrupting beneficial populations.

The Bottom Line

Across all crops, Burkdoll stressed one consistent message: “When in doubt, scout.” Early detection and timely applications are critical to staying ahead of pest pressure and protecting yield potential.

For more information, visit Valent.com.

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