Pest Pressure Builds Across California Specialty Crops – Part 1

As California specialty crops move deeper into the growing season, growers are facing pressure from a wide range of pests across multiple commodities. Todd Burkdoll, Field Market Development Manager with Valent U.S.A., says success this season will come down to scouting, timing, and using integrated pest management tools effectively.

Lepidopteran Pests in Vegetables

Lepidopteran pests such as armyworms, cabbage loopers, and diamondback moths remain a major concern in vegetable production. These pests are highly mobile and can quickly infest fields, feeding aggressively on plant tissue. “If left unchecked, they can take the crop out,” Burkdoll said.

Products like DiPel® DF Biological Insecticideand XenTari® Biological Insecticideprovide targeted control of Lepidopteran pests like loopers and armyworms. When larvae ingest DiPel DF or XenTari, they quickly stop feeding and stop causing crop damage. The efficacy and unique mode of action of DiPel DF and XenTari also make them effective tools within IPM rotation programs.

Strawberry and Early-Season Worm Pressure

In strawberries, cutworms can cause early-season damage, especially during warm conditions. Burkdoll emphasized the importance of targeting pests at early life stages or instars before they mature and reproduce. Scouting fields regularly is essential to catching infestations before they escalate.

Vineyard Challenges: Mealybugs, Spider Mites, and Cutworms

In vineyards, mealybugs, mites, and cutworms are top concerns. Mealybugs should be treated when they begin moving into the canopy with Senstar® Insecticide. While spider mites should be addressed early before populations explode with Zeal® MVP Miticide.

The Bottom Line

Across all crops, Burkdoll stressed one consistent message: “When in doubt, scout.” Early detection and timely applications are critical to staying ahead of pest pressure and protecting yield potential.

For more information, visit Valent.com.

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