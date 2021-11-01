What you can do for your garden right now so you’ll have the prettiest yard in the Spring. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Autumn is the perfect time to start planning and planting spring bulbs, perennials and more before winter sets in. The cooler temperatures are easier on both plants and gardeners, but the soil is still warm enough to allow roots to grow until the ground freezes. Pests and disease problems also fade away in the fall. Plus, the late season is often bargain time at garden centers that are trying to sell the last of their inventory before winter.

And don’t forget your lawn; cool-season turfgrass can be seeded this time of year, too. Get those pansies, violas, trees and shrubs in the ground right now, and they’ll reward you with gorgeous color in spring.

When you’re looking to add to your collection of perennials, divide and replant existing perennials. Keep any fall-planted perennials well watered until the ground freezes to encourage them to grow new, healthy roots before they go dormant for the winter. Protect them from frost heaving with a blanket of shredded leaves or other mulch, layered about 3 inches thick around them.

Perfect Time to Start Planning and Planting for Spring Garden