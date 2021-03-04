The perfect gift for Easter that will keep on giving. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Eggshell Garden

Growing Your Food In Your Own Backyard/YouTube

Instead of filling Easter baskets with candy this year, take some eggshells and start flower and herb seedlings to give as gifts. If you start them right now, they will be ready in time for the holiday.

Take an egg carton and cut off the lid portion. Use empty and clean eggshells you think will act as a good holder for the seed and soil. Use a good seed starting potting mix and fill each shell leaving just a fraction of space between the soil and the edge.

Advertisement

Since space is tight in your eggshell pots, choose seeds of smaller flowers and herbs. Zinnias, basil, thyme, and oregano are good options to start with. Using your finger or the handle of a spoon, create a small hole in the soil, and drop two seeds into each, gently covering them with a sprinkling of dirt.

The best spot for your eggshell garden is on a windowsill that gets plenty of warmth and sunlight. It’s important to keep the soil moist without overwatering your seedlings. When it’s time to transplant them, you can place them directly into the soil, eggshell, and all.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Perfect Gift for Easter That Keeps on Giving All Year Long

Germinating Seeds In Egg Shells

Video by: Growing Your Food In Your Own Backyard

Germinating seeds in eggshells is an experiment to determine if the plant roots absorbing the calcium will give it a jump start to be available for uptake by the plant.