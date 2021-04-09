That perennial plant you can grow that keeps on giving and giving. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Chaya (SHY-uh), or Tree Spinach, is a fast-growing and leafy perennial shrub used in many South American dishes and cuisines. With high levels of vitamins and minerals, tree spinach is ideal for survival gardens because it’s loaded with calcium, phosphorus, and fiber.

Many cultures have used chaya for hundreds of years and consider it a health booster, particularly for lowering blood glucose levels. It has also been used to treat numerous other conditions, including acne, eye problems, kidney stones, and hemorrhoids.

The best thing about chaya is that it provides produce year-round and is quite a simple plant to grow. When harvesting and using chaya it’s important to note that the leaves contain a toxin that needs to be cooked out. The suggested boiling time is 15 to 20 minutes. After this, you can use it in your dishes or cook it further in butter or oil.

Perennial Plant to Grow that Keeps on Giving and Giving

