A perennial herb known for its multiple uses that you might want to consider growing this year. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

This photo is from Gardenology.org/Wikipedia image

Years ago, Pennyroyal was a common perennial herb grown in many gardens, but its popularity has since decreased. It’s slowly making a comeback as people realize that growing pennyroyal is totally worth it. Not only does it have multiple uses, but pennyroyal is quite beautiful. It adds color and attracts pollinators to the herb garden with reddish-purple to lilac-colored blooms.

Pennyroyal has been used for centuries as an herbal remedy, as well as a way to prevent fleas and gnats in the home. The lavender-shaded flowers have a sprawling growth habit, and can take over containers and bare areas in your garden.

Pennyroyal does have some potential toxicity issues. So, it’s wise to understand the herb and to keep it away from curious children.

Another thing to keep in mind, Pennyroyal will crowd out weaker plants like basil or cilantro. So, it’s best to keep it in its own container. It also does well with plants like cabbage, carrots, kale, and cauliflower.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Perennial Herb You Might Want to Consider Growing this Year