Peanuts Power a Healthy Routine

Fall is a great time for children and adults to get back into a regular schedule, including a healthy eating routine. One easy, inexpensive, and tasty ingredient for overall health and wellness is peanuts.

The Peanut Institute says peanuts are a versatile, plant-based protein that can be incorporated into any daypart – breakfast, lunch, mid-day snack, or evening meal – and deliver a host of benefits related to energy, focus, mood, and satiety.

A recent study of college students (ages 18-33) conducted by the University of Barcelona found that daily peanut or peanut butter consumption was associated with improved memory, a reduction in stress, and decreased anxiety and depression. One healthy snack that’s quick and easy to assemble is apple slices double-dipped in peanut butter and crushed peanuts.

The afternoon slump can be a real downer for some. Peanuts come to the rescue since they have a low glycemic index. That means they won’t spike blood sugar the way carb-heavy snacks or sugary sodas might, which is what leads to the feeling of “crashing” later.

