Peanuts Pack a Punch Against Alzheimer’s

How peanuts pack a punch in the fight against Alzheimer’s. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than six million Americans. There’s now growing evidence that peanuts can help address this disease by supporting brain health.

The Peanut Institute says it boils down to the nutritional makeup of peanuts. First, peanuts have high levels of niacin and are a good source of vitamin E – two nutrients that have long been known to protect against Alzheimer’s disease and age-related cognitive decline. Second, peanuts contain a bioactive that is believed to be beneficial in fighting against Alzheimer’s and other nerve degenerating diseases. Third, peanuts pack p-coumaric acid which studies have found helps reduce stress and anxiety. Finally, peanuts have a unique combination of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein that deliver both mind and body benefits.

A new study published this month shows older adults who consumed peanuts or tree nuts at least three times per week had more favorable changes in cognitive performance than those who didn’t.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.