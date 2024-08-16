PCC-DBII Offering $1.5 Million in Grants to Dairy Processors

The Pacific Coast Coalition – Dairy Business Innovation Initiative (PCC-DBII) has announced its fifth round of grants, offering $1.5 million to dairy processors in several states. Applications from processors in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington will be accepted until September 30. Six to 10 awards of up to $250,000 each will be granted through the initiative.

The grants are intended for projects that modernize, expand, or market the use of regional milk into higher-value products. This includes improving production processes, product development, packaging, and marketing. Zoom sessions on August 29 and September 19 will be held to assist dairy processors with applications. Funded by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, the PCC-DBII aims to strengthen and innovate the dairy industry.

