California almond growers know that controlling navel orangeworm requires a season-long approach, and according to PCA Bastiaan Weststeyn of M3 West Inc., two key application windows can make all the difference.

In a recent interview with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, Weststeyn discussed how Avaunt® eVo and Altacor® eVo fit into an integrated insect management program, helping growers protect yield and maximize return on investment.

Weststeyn emphasized that the mummy spray is one of the most important opportunities to reduce navel orangeworm pressure before the season gets underway.

“If you can’t knock that population down,” he explained, “that population lingers, and now you’re going to get a big whammy on the backside at your most critical time.” He said using Avaunt® eVo during the mummy spray provides strong knockdown activity while also delivering residual control of navel orangeworm and helping manage true bugs.

Another advantage, Weststeyn noted, is that Avaunt® eVo is not a pyrethroid, making it an attractive option for growers looking to avoid flaring mite populations early in the season while maintaining effective insect control.

As the crop moves into hull split, Weststeyn said Altacor® eVo becomes an important tool because it targets multiple life stages of navel orangeworm, including adults, larvae and eggs. He added that its performance may allow growers to delay additional mite treatments in situations with low mite pressure, potentially reducing application costs while maintaining strong pest control during one of the crop’s most vulnerable periods.

Weststeyn also stressed the value of incorporating both products into a full-season program. Because the products utilize different modes of action, growers can rotate chemistries to support resistance management while maintaining effective insect control throughout the season.

While the products may carry a higher upfront cost than some alternatives, Weststeyn believes the economics favor growers over the course of the season.

He said reducing the need for additional spray applications can lower expenses associated with labor, fuel and application costs. More importantly, protecting nut quality can improve processor grades and ultimately increase grower returns.

“The ROI isn’t just coming from saving money on those expenses,” Weststeyn said. “When you get better quality… your grades are better, your quality is better, your payout is better.”

Weststeyn said using Avaunt® eVo early in the season and Altacor® eVo during hull split gives him confidence that growers will have effective insect protection from the beginning of the season through harvest.

Watch the full interview with Bastiaan Weststeyn below.