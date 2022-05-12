The focus on improving the climate through agriculture continues.

The first round of funding through the new Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities received more than 450 proposals. The Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities opportunity provides up to $1 billion for pilot projects that create market opportunities for commodities produced using climate-smart practices. The proposals from the first round of funding ranged from $5 million to $100 million each. The deadline for these large-scale proposals closed on Friday, May 6. The applications USDA received came from over 350 groups.

Proposals in the first funding pool include large-scale pilot projects that emphasize the greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart commodity production and include direct, meaningful benefits to a representative cross-section of production agriculture, including small farming businesses as well as producers who are historically underserved. It also includes large corporations and local and state governments.

The deadline for the second round of funding is June 10. That includes proposals that emphasize the enrollment of small and/or underserved producers.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.