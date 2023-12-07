A new partnership to improve the nation’s forests. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The nonprofit conservation organization American Forests is teaming up with the USDA Forest Service to help in reforestation across millions of burned and degraded acres over the next five years. The $20 million agreement will enable American Forests to aid the Forest Service to quickly assess, prioritize, and plan for reforestation needs, fill gaps in climate-resilient restoration planning, and bolster reforestation planning by expanding nursery production, growing the forestry workforce, and increasing seed collection capabilities.

Activities under the partnership will include helping the Forest Service develop a climate-informed reforestation action plan for each region. It’s funded through the REPLANT Act. The partners will also collaborate to engage and expand workforce and partnership opportunities with tribes and states, as well as rural and disadvantaged communities.

American Forests is the first national nonprofit conservation organization created in the U.S. It was founded in 1875 with the mission of creating healthy and resilient forests.

Partnership for U.S. Forests

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.