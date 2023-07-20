Partnership to Increase Competition in Food and Ag Sectors

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched a groundbreaking partnership with bipartisan attorneys general from 31 states and the District of Columbia to enhance competition and protect consumers in food and agricultural markets. The initiative aims to alleviate anticompetitive market structures that drive up prices and limit options for consumers and producers. Under the new Agricultural Competition Partnership, state attorneys general will receive assistance from the USDA in addressing anticompetitive practices in the food and agriculture sectors.

“By placing necessary resources where they are needed most and helping states identify and address anticompetitive and anti-consumer behavior, in partnership with federal authorities, through these cooperative agreements we can ensure a more robust and competitive agricultural sector,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release. “I’m pleased to see that a bipartisan group of states have committed to joining USDA in better protecting the fair and competitive markets that are a critical cornerstone of the American economy.”

USDA will invest in combining state and federal authorities, expertise, and market insights to support complex competition cases in agriculture and related industries. The agency will also allocate funds for joint research and academic work to inform future cases. The initiative aims to enhance state attorneys general’s capacity to assess competition and consumer issues on the ground and strengthen coordination between federal and state agriculture and competition authorities. The ultimate goal is to create fairer and more competitive markets and resilient food and agriculture supply chains.

All states can join the partnership by expressing their intent to participate, with the flexibility to join or depart at any time. Only participating partners qualify for funds or serve on the committees. The initiative marks a significant step towards promoting fair competition and safeguarding the interests of consumers and producers in the food and agriculture sectors.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West