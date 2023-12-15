Participants Sought for Trade Mission to the Republic of Korea in March

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, Alexis Taylor, will lead an agribusiness trade mission to South Korea March 25-28, 2024. USDA is inviting U.S. exporters to apply for participation, emphasizing the stability and growth potential in North Asian markets. U.S. exporters have until December 18 to apply for the trade mission.

South Korea, a top U.S. export market, presents opportunities for expansion, particularly in health and fitness, ready-to-eat, and convenience products. The trade mission aims to help U.S. agribusinesses increase exports by facilitating business-to-business meetings, providing market briefings, and organizing site visits. South Korea, with a population of 52 million and limited arable land, heavily relies on food imports. In 2022, it imported $41.1 billion of agricultural goods, with the U.S. being the leading supplier.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West