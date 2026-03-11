Screenshot

The AgNet News Hour recently featured a fascinating conversation with Fresno entrepreneur Eddie Papulias, the man behind Pappy’s Choice Seasoning and Pappy’s Fine Foods. In an interview with host Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, Papulias shared the remarkable story of how a family legacy rooted in agriculture and meat processing evolved into a nationally recognized seasoning brand.

What began as a small family effort in the Central Valley has grown into a business whose products now appear in grocery stores across California and much of the United States. Yet the story behind Pappy’s success is about far more than spices and sauces—it’s about perseverance, family, and navigating the increasingly complex world of food production and small business in California.

A Family Legacy That Started More Than a Century Ago

Papulias’ story begins long before the seasoning business existed. His grandfather immigrated from Greece in 1896 and eventually settled in Fresno, where he raised sheep, lamb, and cattle in the foothills near Friant.

Decades later, Papulias’ father—known affectionately as “Pappy”—launched Pappy Meat Company in 1958, building a reputation for high-quality aged beef supplied to markets from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

After his father passed away while Papulias was still in high school, the future of the family business became uncertain. But in the mid-1980s, Papulias decided to take a leap of faith and build something new from a seasoning recipe his father had created for meat customers.

With just $30,000 in startup capital, Pappy’s Fine Foods was born.

Four Years of Hard Work Before Profit

The early years were anything but easy.

Papulias worked tirelessly while attending college, often packaging seasoning bottles late into the night with help from friends and family. Even with the support of longtime family friends who offered free rent for a year, the company took four years before turning a profit.

But Papulias stayed focused on one goal: rebuilding his father’s legacy.

For 25 straight years, he says he never took a vacation while building the brand.

Today, more than four decades later, Pappy’s products are sold across the country—and Papulias still wakes up at 4:30 a.m. every day to go to work.

From Seasonings to Sauces and Meat Partnerships

Over time, the company expanded beyond seasoning blends to include a variety of sauces and marinades.

Some of the most popular products include:

Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Sauce

Patty’s Sweet and Spicy Buffalo Sauce

Peppercorn sauce used in marinated tri-tip products

A range of seasoning blends used for grilling and home cooking

Papulias also partnered with Harris Ranch Beef Company, helping develop marinated meats, pot roast, stuffed bell peppers, and other prepared products sold through retail channels.

One product—peppercorn tri-tip—became especially popular during a Southern California grocery strike, when Harris Ranch reportedly sold $87 million worth of the product through Smart & Final stores.

Rising Costs and Challenges for Small Businesses

While the brand has grown significantly, Papulias says operating a food business in California has become increasingly difficult.

He pointed to several challenges affecting producers today:

Rising ingredient costs, including black pepper prices increasing dramatically

Packaging costs tied to oil prices

Rising freight and transportation expenses

Expanding regulatory requirements for food production

Increased competition from private equity-owned companies

Papulias also expressed concern about the regulatory burden placed on small manufacturers. In some cases, he says, companies are leaving California altogether to operate in states with fewer regulatory hurdles.

Despite the challenges, Papulias remains deeply committed to the Central Valley and the agricultural community that helped build his business.

A Passion for Food, Agriculture, and Family

Throughout the interview, Papulias emphasized the importance of agriculture to California’s economy. The San Joaquin Valley, he noted, remains one of the most productive farming regions in the world.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining strong food safety standards. Pappy’s products are produced under rigorous global safety guidelines, including BRC (British Retail Consortium) certification, which involves extensive inspections and audits.

For Papulias, maintaining those standards is critical—not just for the business, but for consumers who trust the brand.

Listen to the Full AgNet News Hour Interview

The conversation with Eddie Papulias is packed with stories, lessons, and insights for anyone interested in:

Agriculture and food production

Entrepreneurship and family businesses

The challenges of operating in California’s business environment

The history behind one of the Central Valley’s most recognizable food brands

Papagni will continue the conversation in the next episode, where Papulias shares recipes, cooking tips, and advice for entrepreneurs considering launching their own food businesses.

