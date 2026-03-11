Eddie Papulias

Few food brands capture the spirit of California’s Central Valley quite like Pappy’s Choice Seasoning. What began as a family meat business rooted in Fresno agriculture has grown into a nationally recognized seasoning and sauce brand—while still remaining proudly family-owned.

During a recent conversation with the “Ag Meter”, Nick Papagni, Eddie Papulias, founder of Pappy’s Fine Foods, shared the remarkable story behind the brand and the lessons learned from more than four decades in the seasoning business.

From Greek Roots to the Central Valley

The Papulias family story in the United States began in 1896 when Eddie’s grandfather immigrated from Greece. After spending time in San Francisco, he eventually settled in Fresno around 1906, where he raised sheep, lamb, and cattle in the Friant foothills.

The family’s connection to meat and agriculture eventually led Eddie’s father, known as “Pappy,” to launch Pappy Meat Company in 1958. The Fresno-based operation specialized in aging and breaking down high-quality beef, shipping products across California—from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

But when Eddie’s father passed away in 1981 during Eddie’s senior year of high school, the family business faced an uncertain future.

Rather than continuing the meat company, Eddie chose a new path.

Turning a Seasoning into a Business

While Pappy Meat Company was still operating, Eddie’s father had created a simple seasoning blend used by caterers and customers to enhance the flavor of their meats.

After his father’s passing, Eddie had a vision to build a business around that seasoning.

With just $30,000 in startup capital, Eddie launched Pappy’s Fine Foods in the mid-1980s. The early years were anything but easy. Eddie worked around the clock, often packing seasoning bottles late into the night while attending college and supporting his young family.

It took four years before the company finally turned a profit.

“I worked 25 years straight without taking a vacation,” Eddie told AgMeter. “I wanted to put my father’s name back in neon lights.”

Today, the brand has grown far beyond its humble beginnings.

A Seasoning Brand Found Nationwide

Pappy’s products are now distributed across 45–50 states and can be found in grocery stores throughout California and across the country.

The company’s lineup has expanded well beyond its original seasoning blend. Pappy’s now produces a variety of products including:

Sweet & Tangy Barbecue Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Peppercorn marinades

Signature seasoning blends

One of Eddie’s most memorable projects involved working with Harris Ranch Beef Company, helping develop products such as marinated tri-tip, pot roast preparations, and stuffed bell peppers.

In fact, a peppercorn tri-tip developed through that partnership became a major retail success—selling $87 million worth of product during a grocery strike in Southern California.

Challenges Facing Small Food Businesses

Despite the company’s success, Eddie says operating a food business in California has become increasingly difficult.

From rising ingredient costs to packaging expenses, freight charges, and regulatory hurdles, the environment for small manufacturers has changed dramatically.

Even basic ingredients like black pepper have seen dramatic price increases.

“At one time we were paying 88 cents a pound for black pepper,” Eddie said. “Today it’s over four dollars a pound before it even reaches distributors.”

He also pointed to growing regulatory requirements and inspection costs as major challenges for small companies trying to manufacture food products in California.

Still, Eddie believes the state can remain a powerhouse for agriculture and food production with the right leadership and policies.

Helping the Next Generation of Food Entrepreneurs

One way Eddie continues to support the industry is through co-packing and contract manufacturing, helping smaller brands bring their products to market.

Through Pappy’s manufacturing facility, Eddie produces sauces and seasonings for restaurants and food brands across California, including partnerships with companies like Dog House Grill and Tahoe Joe’s.

He is also launching a new collaboration with chef Jonathan Evans called Volcano Johnny’s, featuring specialty hot sauces, hot honey, and infused olive oils.

For entrepreneurs with a great recipe but limited resources, Eddie recommends partnering with experienced manufacturers before attempting to build their own production facility.

“There are so many regulations today,” he explained. “It’s better to work with someone who already knows how to navigate it.”

Faith, Family, and a Fresno Legacy

Despite the challenges, Eddie says the heart of his business remains rooted in faith and family.

He credits his success to putting God at the center of his work early on and staying committed to the values he learned growing up in Fresno near Tenaya Park.

Those roots continue to guide him today as he runs the company more than 40 years after it began.

“I still love going to work every day,” Eddie said.

🎧 Want to hear the full story?

Listen to the complete interview with Eddie Papulias below, and on the Ag Meter’s podcast on AgNet West, where he shares even more behind-the-scenes stories about building Pappy’s Fine Foods, working with California agriculture, and growing one of the Central Valley’s most recognizable food brands.

