Tractor Supply Company announced its 2021 Fall Paper Clover Campaign raised a record-setting total of just over $1.3 million for 4-H youth around the country. Program contributions support 4-H members’ participation in camps, educational programs, and leadership experiences. All Paper Clover proceeds support 4-H youth in the state from which it was collected. A Tractor Supply Company spokesperson says, “It’s heartwarming to see how invested our communities are in supporting young people and their ability to participate in 4-H’s invaluable learning experiences.” During 11 years of partnership, Tractor Supply has raised more than $17 million for 4-H youth through their Paper Clover Fundraiser, impacting more than 120,000 students. The funds support scholarships for camps and leadership experiences for 4-H youth across the country. If someone can’t attend an in-person event, 4-H also offers 4-H at Home, Virtual Camp, and Camp in a Box. This year, Tractor Supply also donated an additional $250,000 to the 4-H Tech Changemakers Program, a new opportunity empowering young people to take control of digital literacy and economic prosperity in their community.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

Paper Clover Campaign Raises $1.3 Million for 4-H