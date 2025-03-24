The National FFA Organization has announced that its members, alumni, and supporters raised over $1.6 million during the tenth annual Give FFA Day—a record for the event. Last year’s fundraiser brought in more than $1.4 million.

The funds will support agricultural education and FFA programs at local, state, and national levels. Give FFA Day was created to help shape the next generation of leaders in agriculture, ensuring they have the resources to succeed.

“By contributing on Give FFA Day, supporters did more than donate,” said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation. “They became part of a movement that empowers the next generation of leaders in American agriculture.”

Over $1.6 Million Raised for FFA