Over $770 Million To Be Invested in Rural Infrastructure Projects

More than $770 million is being invested in infrastructure projects to benefit more than one million people across rural communities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is funding 216 projects in 45 states, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands, focusing on high-speed internet, clean water, infrastructure, and economic growth. Many of the projects are being made possible through investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The investments I’m announcing today will help us build our economy from the middle out and bottom up by bringing high-speed internet, clean water, modern infrastructure and good-paying jobs to communities in rural areas,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. “In turn making it more possible for young people to build a good life in the communities they love, and for more Americans to find new opportunity in rural communities.”

Nearly $52 million will help expand access to high-speed internet for people in rural areas through the Reconnect Program and the Broadband Technical Assistance Program. Nearly $77 million will be used for projects in underserved communities participating in the Rural Partners Network. USDA is also awarding more than $644 million to help nearly 160 rural utilities provide clean drinking water and sanitary wastewater systems. These projects, totaling $772.6 million, aim to provide reliable internet access, clean water, and support for rural families, agricultural producers, and small businesses.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West