Over $30 Million Invested in Organic Research and Extension

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $30 million in an effort to support organic farmers and ranchers. USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) is making investment in the form of 33 grants as part of its overall Organic Agriculture Program.

A total of 22 projects will be funded through grants made possible by the Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative. The grants will support a variety of projects aimed at improving yield, quality, and profitability for producers and processors. A total of 11 projects will be funded through grants made possible by the Organic Transitions Program, which supports projects that assist existing and transitioning organic livestock and crop producers adopt organic practices and improve their market competitiveness.

NIFA Director Dr. Carrie Castille said the “grants will support research and extension efforts at local universities to provide valuable information and training, especially for local, small farmers and producers.”

