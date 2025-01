Dr. David Magana, a Senior Analyst at Rabobank, discussed the outlook for the U.S. fresh potato market in 2025. He expects a marginal decline in acreage due to unattractive prices, with rotation crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat facing more significant price pressure. Despite this, Magana predicts a steady supply of fresh potatoes in the first half of the year. However, potential inflationary impacts from new U.S. tariffs could complicate the situation.

Outlook for the U.S. Fresh Potato Market in 2025