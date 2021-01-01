Several issues were addressed by the Trump administration that spread up innovation and eases restrictions.

The American Seed Association (ASTA) is always at the forefront of innovation in agriculture. One of the concerns with innovation is the time it takes to develop a product and get it in the hands of producers. ASTA President and CEO Andy Levigne said several obstacles were recently addressed with innovation in the sector that decreases that time. He added that they will wait and see how the Biden administration handles those directives and they are actively offering their input on the matters.

Outgoing Administration, 2020 Brought Ag Innovation Progress

