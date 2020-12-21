Ornamental Grasses to Grow that are the Best for Birds

Some of the best ornamental grasses for birds. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Michael Drummond from Pixabay

Songbirds need to eat. Add ornamental grasses to your garden for multiseason color, texture, and food sources for a host of birds.

Switch grass are vigorus plants. They are prized for their reddish-purple summer color that fades to tan in fall. Birds love to feed on the seeds, and the dense foliage provides winter cover.

Blue fescue is a great foliage that provides nesting material. Same with Little Blue Stem. Birds will also enjoy Canadian Wild Rye, which is one of the fastest growing prairie grasses. The seeds of Indiangrass is favored by many songbirds.

Tufted Hairgrass with its arching, dark green leaves is an easy-to-grow perennial with a waterfall appearance, which is striking in a mixed plant border. Birds will enjoy the many seeds it gives them.

