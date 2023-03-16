Organizations Voice Support for Existing Pesticide Law

More than 400 organizations affirmed the support of the pesticide regulatory system under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, or FIFRA, in a letter to lawmakers this week. The letter is in response to recently introduced legislation that the organizations say would undermine the science-based standards contained within our nation’s pesticide law. This is the third time these organizations have contacted Congress to voice concern over similar proposed legislation.

Crop Life America president and CEO Chris Novak says, “Any legislation seeking to ban individual chemistries and politicize the regulatory process undermines EPA’s work and the long-standing laws that serve our nation well.” Novak says the proposed legislation would jeopardize the continued availability and innovation of pesticide products by imposing an unscientific and unbalanced process.

The proposal could unnecessarily remove pest control options from those who need them to safely grow crops, and adopt conservation practices such as conservation tillage and resource-saving crop rotations.

