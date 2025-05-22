Organic vs. the Weather

Fertile agricultural field of organic crops in California

Talking with Steven Paul from Homegrown Organic Farms and asking is this the perfect weather here in San Joaquin Valley for organic?



“It’s a good time right now. Organic is a proactive game. You gotta be proactive but in farming we have to be ready with any kind of weather and be ready to manage it within.”

Paul further comments, “California, we got good rain. We have water right now. It is projected that July through September; we could see above normal heat.” Figs like the valley heat. “We should start seeing Blueberry harvest in Oregon around the middle of June.”