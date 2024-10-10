Organic Valley to Host Live Virtual Farm Tour for National Farmers Day

Organic Valley is celebrating National Farmers Day with a unique experience, bringing the sights and sounds of small organic family farms directly to viewers through a live virtual farm tour. On Friday, Oct. 11, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST, people can tune in to Organic Valley’s YouTube livestream to visit farms from coast to coast. The event will showcase nearly a dozen small organic farms from states like Washington, Vermont, New York, and Wisconsin.

Viewers will have the chance to explore organic pastureland, see curious cows, and ask real-time questions to the farmers. The livestream is open to everyone, including families and classrooms, with interactive activities and educational printouts available to enhance the experience. Last year’s livestream attracted thousands of participants, and this year promises to be even bigger.

Organic Valley farmers manage over half a million acres of organic farmland, working to protect the environment by keeping waterways clean and creating habitats for wildlife. This event aims to highlight their efforts and inspire viewers to learn more about where their food comes from.

Sign-ups for the livestream are available at Organic Valley’s website.