Organic Science and Research Investment Act Introduced

The Organic Science and Research Investment Act (OSRI Act) seeks to provide additional support to the organic sector. Senators John Fetterman, Bob Casey, Peter Welch, Cory Booker, Sherrod Brown, Ron Wyden, and Kirsten Gillibrand recently introduced the legislation. The bill would increase specific investments in organic research and market analysis. It would also ensure that organics are prioritized within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Every dollar invested in agriculture research has a $20 return,” Senator Brown said in a press release. “That’s why the Organic Science and Research Investment Act is so important. It will increase investments in organic agriculture research so that our organic farmers can be more productive, profitable and resilient.”

The OSRI Act would charge USDA with cataloging current organic research projects and demonstrate how research can be increased. USDA would also be directed to develop a plan for increasing organically managed acreage. Funding and support for the Organic Production and Market Data Initiative and National Institute for Food and Agriculture would also be increased. Support for the legislation is coming from a variety of ag organizations and businesses including Organic Valley and the Organic Farming Research Foundation.

“NSAC applauds the introduction of the Organic Science Research and Investment Act, which makes meaningful investments in providing organic producers with the research and tools they need to continue to improve upon already climate friendly and resilient farming systems and meet the growing market demand for organic products,” said Nick Rossi, Policy Specialist for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West