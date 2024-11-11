Organic Research Field Day Highlights Funding Needs for Climate-Smart Solutions

The Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF) recently hosted Representatives Zoe Lofgren and Jimmy Panetta for a field day at the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Salinas station. The event showcased the groundbreaking organic farming research conducted by Dr. Eric Brennan and underscored the urgent need for increased funding to sustain and expand this critical work.

Dr. Brennan’s research focuses on innovative organic and climate-smart farming practices, including cover cropping and soil health management. His work has helped farmers adopt more sustainable practices, increasing resilience and reducing environmental impact. Despite the proven success of these initiatives, funding has stagnated since the mid-2000s, threatening future advancements. “Dr. Brennan’s work has directly helped regional producers implement good soil health practices,” said Brise Tencer, Executive Director of OFRF. “This is the type of research investment we want to see more of.”

Both representatives expressed strong support for organic agriculture. “The 18th Congressional District is home to a thriving agricultural industry,” said Congresswoman Lofgren. “I will continue to support initiatives that advance our understanding of organic crops and boost the ag economy.” Rep. Panetta added, “Our farmers on the Central Coast rely on a robust R&D pipeline. I look forward to ensuring that the federal government plays its part.”

Attendees emphasized the importance of continued investment, noting that organic farming research not only supports economic growth but also addresses climate change and improves sustainability for the broader agricultural community.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.