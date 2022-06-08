Organic Industry Survey Shows $1.4 Billion Sales Growth in 2021

Information from the latest Organic Industry Survey from the Organic Trade Association (OTA) shows the industry continues to grow. According to the report, organic sales grew by $1.4 billion, surpassing $63 billion in total. Sales of organic non-food items increased seven percent in 2021, while food product sales increased by approximately two percent. The overall sales growth rate of two percent fell from the significant growth of 12 percent that was largely due to the shift in buying trends seen during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

“In 2020, organic significantly increased its market foothold as Americans took a closer look at the products in their home and gravitated toward healthier choices,” OTA CEO and Executive Director Tom Chapman said in a press release. “When pandemic purchasing habits and supply shortages began to ease in 2021, we saw the strongest performance from categories that were able to remain flexible, despite the shifting landscape. That ability to adapt and stay responsive to consumer and producer needs is a key part of organic’s continued growth and success.”

Accounting for 15 percent of the total market, sales of organic fruits and vegetables grew to more than $21 billion. Non-food products such as fibers, supplements, and personal care items represented nearly $6 billion in sales. Organic meat sales also increased by 2.5 percent to nearly $2 billion, while organic bread and grains sales accounted for $6.2 billion in sales.

OTA’s Organic Industry Survey information indicates that organic food sales have more than doubled over the past decade. From 2011 to 2021, sales of organic food increased from $25 billion to $57.5 billion. Each year the organic industry has continued to make strides in overall sales figures. The overall value of organic products has doubled from $31.5 billion in 2011. “Like every other industry, organic has been through many twists and turns over the last few years, but the industry’s resilience and creativity has kept us going strong,” said Chapman.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West