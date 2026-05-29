Managing insects in organic specialty crop production continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing California growers. Allison Walston, Senior Product Development Manager for Insecticides at Valent U.S.A., says warming temperatures and limited tools are increasing pressure across crops ranging from berries and vegetables to citrus, grapes, and tree nuts.

Walston explained that many organic insect control products have shorter residual activity and fewer systemic properties compared to conventional chemistries, making consistent control more difficult. At the same time, insects exposed to conventional products in nearby fields can still migrate into organic acreage, bringing additional challenges for resistance management.

Difficult Pests in Organic Systems

Among the toughest pests to manage organically are western flower thrips, which Walston described as difficult even in conventional systems. Other major concerns include navel orangeworm, spotted-wing drosophila, aphids, and mealybugs.

Pyganic® Crop Protection EC 5.0 as a Foundational Organic Tool

Pyganic insecticide remains a widely used option in organic production. Walston noted that the product belongs to the organic Group 3A class and offers broad-spectrum activity across multiple crops and pests. It can be particularly useful at the beginning of the season before natural enemy populations build or later in the season as a cleanup treatment before harvest.

Because Pyganic breaks down quickly in UV light, application timing is important. Walston recommends spraying during the evening or early morning hours to maximize effectiveness.

The Debug® Product Line

Valent U.S.A. also offers several Debug products designed for organic insect management. Debug® ON is a straight neem oil product, Debug® Turbo combines neem oil with azadirachtin, and Debug® Tres delivers higher levels of azadirachtin for stronger insecticidal activity.

According to Walston, these products have shown strong performance against spotted-wing drosophila, aphids, citrus mealybug, vine mealybug, and even navel orangeworm in some systems.

Coverage Remains Critical

Walston emphasized that regardless of product choice, spray coverage remains one of the most important factors for success. Slower application speeds, adequate water volume, and targeting the undersides of leaves can significantly improve insect control in organic programs.

For more information, visit Valent.com/Organics.

Always read and follow label directions.