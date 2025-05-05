The National Organic Program (NOP) brought the organic community together by having over 1300 businesses and organizations sign a letter to Secretary Brooke Rollins. They want to keep NOP strong because organic matters.

Organic Community Making Voice Heard

Organic Community Unites in Urgent Letter to Protect NOP Workforce

Over 1,300 farms, businesses, and organizations sign letter to USDA Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins

(CCOF/Santa Cruz, CA/April 9, 2025) – With the National Organic Program (NOP) facing potential workforce cuts, the organic community came together last week to make our voices heard. Over 1,300 farms, businesses, and organizations signed a letter asking Secretary Rollins to preserve the NOP workforce—sending a strong, unified message to protect the program.

The letter outlines why a fully staffed NOP is essential: Cuts to staffing at NOP would mean higher risks of fraud, slower investigations into bad actors, slower response times across the board, increasingly outdated systems and databases, and other logistical headaches for organic producers. With just 85 staff, the increased delays and weakened enforcement would threaten consumer trust in the organic label.

Our community recognizes the value of NOP staff in protecting the integrity of the organic seal and the more than 28,000 certified organic operations across the nation. With an annual budget of $23 million, the NOP oversees the $70+ billion organic sector, meaning every dollar invested in NOP staff and operations yields over $3,000 in retail value for the U.S. economy.

We send our deepest thanks and appreciation to the farms and businesses who signed on in support. We also appreciate the Organic Trade Association, National Organic Coalition, and Organic Farmers Association for organizing this effort.