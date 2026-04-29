A Quick Look at Oregon’s Agricultural Identity

In this edition of American Agriculture History Minute, Mark Oppold opens with a compelling question: which state is known as the grass seed capital of the world? The answer is Oregon—a state that plays a major role in U.S. agriculture thanks to its unique climate and diverse production.

Oregon not only leads the nation in grass seed production, but it is also the top producer of hazelnuts, making it a critical hub for both domestic and global supply. The fertile soils of regions like the Willamette Valley and the state’s temperate climate provide ideal conditions for these crops to thrive.

A Diverse Agricultural Landscape

What sets Oregon apart is the remarkable diversity of its agricultural output—even when compared to neighboring West Coast states. Farmers across the state produce a wide range of crops that contribute significantly to the agricultural economy.

Oregon is consistently a leading producer of:

Christmas trees

Onions

Sweet berries (including strawberries and blueberries)

Additionally, the state rivals Idaho in potato production, further highlighting its versatility and productivity.

The Economic Powerhouse: Nursery and Greenhouse Production

While Oregon grows an impressive variety of crops, one sector stands above the rest in economic value: greenhouse and nursery stock.

This segment of agriculture generates over $1.5 billion annually, making it Oregon’s highest-earning agricultural commodity. From ornamental plants to landscaping materials, Oregon’s nursery industry supplies products nationwide, reinforcing the state’s importance beyond traditional food crops.

Conclusion

Oregon’s reputation as the grass seed capital of the world is just the beginning. Its leadership in hazelnuts, strong production of diverse crops, and booming nursery industry demonstrate a well-rounded and highly productive agricultural system. As highlighted by Mark Oppold, Oregon continues to stand out as one of the most dynamic agricultural states in the country.

Oregon Agriculture: America’s Grass Seed Capital