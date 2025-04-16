The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reports that U. S. orange production is expected to rise by 2% from March, with Florida’s production unchanged at 11.6 million boxes, down 35% from last year. California’s production is up 2.2% to 47 million boxes. Texas’ production is down 2% to 808,000 boxes. Despite regional variations, overall US orange production is expected to decline year-over-year. Grapefruit production has increased, with the US total rising by 8% to 7.9 million boxes.

Orange Production Expected to Rise