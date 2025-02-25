Optimizing Crop Nutrition: Expert Advice on Phosphorus, Nitrogen, and Micronutrients

Farmers face ongoing challenges in ensuring proper nutrient management for their crops. In a recent discussion, AgroLiquid agronomist Abe Isaak provided insights into phosphorus application, nitrogen management, and the role of micronutrients in crop production.

Phosphorus: Timing Matters

Phosphorus is essential for plant growth, but its effectiveness depends largely on timing and soil conditions. Isaak emphasized that growers should understand when their crops will utilize phosphorus the most. For row crops, applying phosphorus at planting helps with root development. However, for tree crops like almonds, applying phosphorus during the root flush period in April or May maximizes its benefits. Phosphorus also contributes to plant strength, particularly in heavy-fruiting crops like almonds, where it helps reduce limb breakage.

Building Brix Levels with Potassium

Brix levels, which measure sugar content in crops such as wine grapes, tomatoes, and citrus, are crucial for quality and yield. Isaak advised that growers rely on both soil and tissue tests to monitor potassium levels. If potassium is deficient, foliar applications provide a faster solution compared to soil applications, which serve as a long-term fix. Planning ahead and working with a crop advisor can help farmers maintain optimal potassium levels before harvest.

Smarter Nitrogen Applications

Overapplication of nitrogen has been a concern, but Isaak noted that growers, particularly in California, have become more efficient due to regulations and economic considerations. Instead of applying nitrogen in one or two large doses, farmers now make multiple, smaller applications throughout the season. This allows them to adjust nitrogen use based on crop needs. Additionally, incorporating balanced micronutrients—such as phosphorus and potassium—helps plants use nitrogen more efficiently, reducing the overall need for excessive application.

The Importance of Micronutrients

Even in small amounts, micronutrients like zinc, boron, and manganese play a vital role in crop development. Isaak highlighted that deficiencies can directly impact yield, particularly in fruit and nut trees. However, he cautioned that overapplying micronutrients—especially boron—can be harmful. Soil pH also affects nutrient availability, making regular soil testing essential. In cases of high soil pH, foliar applications can be a more effective way to deliver nutrients.

The Role of Crop Nutrition Experts

Given the complexity of nutrient interactions, Isaak encouraged growers to work with crop nutrition specialists. Just as a cardiologist is needed for heart issues, farmers benefit from expert guidance in managing their soil and plant health. Crop advisors help interpret soil and tissue tests, ensuring that farmers apply the right nutrients at the right time for maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

For more information on nutrient management and research, Isaak directed growers to AgroLiquid’s website, where they can access research trials and data from farms across the country.