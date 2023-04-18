While equipment manufacturers are still recovering from the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue working toward a state of normalcy. Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Senior Vice President, Government and Industry Relations Kip Eideberg, says supply chain pressures and a lack of workforce retention have been ongoing struggles for the industry, and individual sectors are facing their own problems as well.

By use of regular surveys, AEM gauges its members’ thoughts regarding various economic trends and how they are affecting their efforts to do business, both within the United States and abroad. An AEM news release says in tracking the sales and global data, the ag equipment market is in a good position right now, and there is some optimism moving forward. However, supply chain issues and workforce retention remain to be constant struggles for equipment manufacturers, and their impact on the industry and the ag customers they serve can’t be overlooked.

Eideberg says, “Overall, far too many equipment manufacturers still feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions.”

Optimism in the Ag Equipment Market

