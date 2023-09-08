One Week Left to Apply for New Organic Transition Pilot Program

There is one week left to apply for the new Organic Transition Pilot Program from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). Eligible organizations have until September 15 to submit an application. Administered by CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation (OEFI), the program aims to provide block grants to support farmers and ranchers in their transition to organic farming practices. Selected awardees will play a crucial role in assisting these agricultural professionals by offering services such as on-farm organic management consultation, translation services, business planning, and support with organic certification applications.

Eligible organizations include non-profits, resource conservation districts, and universities within the University of California network. Entities associated with the University of California Cooperative Extension, California State Universities, California Community Colleges, and California Native American Tribes are also eligible to apply. The program sets a minimum award threshold of $500,000 for block grants, with a maximum grant of up to $2 million per applicant organization. Grant terms are limited to a maximum of three years.

“The process of transitioning land into organic production can be difficult,” said organic farmer and member of the Environmental Farming Act Science Advisory Panel, Judith Redmond. “It’s a lot of work to learn new procedures, and market-price benefits aren’t available until the transition is complete and organic certification has been achieved. Farmers and ranchers need support during this challenging period of change, and that’s why this new Organic Transition Program is so important.”

Fifty percent of the grant funding is intended to be invested in socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. Applicants are strongly encouraged to engage in collaborative efforts and network with organizations dedicated to supporting this group. Detailed application materials and further information about the Organic Transition Pilot Program are available on the program’s official website at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/otp/.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West