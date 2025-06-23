A Movement Rooted in California Agriculture

Ten years ago, a simple green sticker with bold white lettering began to appear on trucks, barns, and storefronts across California’s Central Valley. That sticker read “My Job Depends on Ag”—and it launched a movement that united California agriculture like never before. Born out of a Fresno State football conversation between Eric Wilson and Steve Malanca, the slogan has become a powerful symbol of solidarity for the state’s ag community.

How One Sticker United California Agriculture

From a Sticker to a Symbol of Solidarity

We’re in California—why can’t we be the ones, in the Central Valley, to show the world how agriculture and the environment can coexist?” Eric Wilson asked during a recent interview. “It seems like someone always has to lose, but it doesn’t have to be that way.”

The campaign was never meant to be flashy. It was built on authenticity and a deep connection to farming families. What started with Fresno State football chatter evolved into a movement that now includes thousands of decals on trucks, storefronts, barns, and more—all reinforcing one simple truth: agriculture touches everyone.

Exporting California’s Message—and Its Crops

As California agriculture feeds not only the nation but the world, the visual of the green “My Job Depends on Ag” sticker is now seen far beyond the San Joaquin Valley. Whether it’s trucks hauling crates of almonds, produce being loaded into cargo planes, or ships carrying citrus from California’s ports, the campaign’s message echoes across the globe.

This anniversary year reminds us that agriculture is not just a job—it’s a way of life. And in the case of Wilson and Malanca’s vision, it’s a message still growing strong a decade later.

🎧 Want the full story?

Listen to our complete interview with Eric Wilson and discover how “My Job Depends on Ag” became a rallying cry for California agriculture.

📚 Explore More:

Check out our other featured posts to see how California’s ag community continues to inspire change, from exports to water policy.