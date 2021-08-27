The fruit tree that is thought to be one of the earliest cultivated plants in human history. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Simon from Pixabay

A date palm might not be most gardeners’ first choice when it comes to growing fruit. But for people in the right climate, growing dates is a brilliant choice. The trees are long-lived, produce a heavy crop, and have relatively few pests and diseases that bother them.

You can find dates growing in places like southern California, Arizona, and southern Nevada. More recently, gardeners are growing date palms in Louisiana and Texas. With over 3,000 varieties worldwide, it pays to see what’s available in your area and what grows well.

Some are more cold tolerant than others, while some need specific soil. Others need humidity, and some can’t stand it. Check with your local nursery to see what does best in your particular climate.

Although planting by seed is not very reliable, it can be a fun experiment and is great for kids.

Date palms need good amounts of fertilizer. Make sure when you first plant your tree, you dig in well-rotted manure. As the tree matures, fertilize with manure or a commercial fertilizer targeted at fruit trees.

One of the Earliest Cultivated Plants in Human History