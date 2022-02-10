One Company Revolutionizing Farming One Seedling at a Time

How one company is revolutionizing farming one seedling at a time. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.
A fresh food and urban agricultural company is gaining momentum growing fresh, local, pesticide-free produce year round.
You may have seen the Gotham Greens name brands on lettuces, herbs, salads and sauces. The company operates a handful of hydroponic greenhouse facilities around the United States. Including a former steel mill reimagined into a prospering and lush 100,000 square foot hydroponic greenhouse just outside of Baltimore.
Through a partnership with USDA, Gotham Greens was able to transform a portion of the site from steel to greens, building a sustainable greenhouse that utilizes machine learning and 100 percent renewable electricity. Its high-tech farming practices use 95 percent less water and 97 percent less land while achieving more than 35 times the yield of conventional open-field farming.
