Electrostatic Spraying: On Target’s AgTech Revolution

On Target Spray Systems: Revolutionizing Agriculture with Electrostatic Technology

Willie Hartman (left) with the Ag Meter at FIRA

At FIRA 2025 in Woodland, California, agricultural innovation took the spotlight as Willie Hartman, CEO of On Target Spray Systems, shared how his company is transforming the future of spraying technology. Speaking with Ag Meter, Hartman described a successful show filled with industry partnerships and excitement around On Target’s proven electrostatic solutions.

“The show’s been fantastic,” Hartman said. “A lot of good partners here that we’re working with and great turnout.”

Electrostatic Spraying: Precision Meets Performance

Founded decades ago, On Target Spray Systems has dedicated its mission to advancing electrostatic spray technology for agriculture. The company now offers 45 sprayer models designed for specialty crops — from apples, cherries, and grapes to blueberries and more — serving growers across the West Coast, South America, and beyond.

Unlike conventional sprayers, On Target’s systems create electrically charged microdroplets that are naturally attracted to plant surfaces.

“We’re delivering it into the canopy with compressed air,” Hartman explained. “The drops are electrically charged and attracted to the plant. So we don’t have runoff, we have very little drift, and we usually get two to four times greater deposition in the plant canopy.”

This precision ensures superior coverage, stronger plant protection, and significant savings for growers.

Sustainability and Efficiency in Every Pass

Efficiency is the backbone of On Target’s approach. The electrostatic technology reduces waste, saves energy, and uses far less water — key advantages in regions facing drought and water restrictions.

“We use 80% less water,” Hartman said. “We usually spray two to three times more acres per day than conventional sprayers. We use 50% less horsepower compared to air blast.”

In orchard operations, that translates to saving about three gallons of diesel per hour, nearly covering operator costs. These improvements not only cut expenses but also align with California’s ongoing sustainability goals.

From Vision to Industry Leadership

Hartman’s journey with electrostatic spraying began in the early 1990s, when he saw the technology’s untapped potential.

“I saw it in the early ’90s, fell in love with it,” he recalled. “In the early 2000s, we introduced it, had help from smart people, and perfected it one crop at a time.”

Through gradual refinement and hands-on fieldwork, On Target Spray Systems became the only company currently offering electrostatic spraying at scale in the agricultural market. Its loyal customer base continues to grow as more producers see tangible improvements in efficiency and performance.

Try Before You Buy: A Hands-On Approach

Unlike many equipment companies, On Target takes an old-school, customer-first approach. California growers can test equipment directly in their own fields before making a purchase.

“We put it in the field for them, hook it up, train them, show them how to use it,” Hartman said. “We have demo units available year-round.”

This program ensures that farm owners, operators, and mechanics fully understand the system’s benefits before investing — a transparent, confidence-building method that sets On Target apart.

The Future Is Autonomous: Powering Ag Robotics

At FIRA 2025 — a hub for robotics and autonomous farming innovation — On Target stood out as a technology built for automation.

“On Target is designed perfectly for autonomies,” Hartman said. “We use the least amount of power, the least amount of water, which means the least amount of tank fills, and we get the best results.”

The company partners with top ag robotics firms such as Bonsai, Ectonomy, Burrow, and Kingman Ag, integrating On Target’s systems into their autonomous platforms. This synergy is paving the way for a smarter, more sustainable future in agriculture.

Learn More

Growers interested in On Target Spray Systems can visit ontargetspray.com to explore detailed product information, view technical data, and schedule a demo. With its combination of precision, efficiency, and sustainability, On Target Spray Systems continues to hit its mark — helping farmers save water, fuel, and time while producing healthier, more resilient crops.